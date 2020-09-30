PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], parent company to Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER , is moving forward with its planned leadership succession, announcing today that Stefan Larsson, President, will be named Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2021. Larsson, 46, will succeed Manny Chirico, 63, the company’s CEO since 2006. Chirico will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For the past 16 months, Larsson and Chirico have worked closely together to develop near-term actions and long-term strategies that leverage the power of PVH. Together, they have focused on the company’s core strengths, connecting them to where the consumer is going, driving brand relevance and high performance to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Most recently, they have been navigating the company through the impacts of COVID-19, driving towards an accelerated recovery, and setting up the business for future success post-pandemic have been of utmost importance for the two of them.

Larsson said, “It has been a privilege to work side by side with Manny in recent months, to learn firsthand how he has built PVH into one of the world’s most admired fashion and lifestyle companies, and driven impressive growth.” Larsson said. “It is an honor to become the leader of this exceptional company, and as we move into a new chapter of growth for PVH, I look forward to continuing its evolution, building on our inherent strengths, getting closer to the consumer than ever before, and working with an incredible team.”

Prior to joining PVH last year, Larsson was Chief Executive Officer of Ralph Lauren Corp., where he successfully refocused the company on what made it iconic, improved its performance and set the path for future growth. Before that, Larsson served as the Global President of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc., and helped Old Navy deliver 12 consecutive quarters of profitable growth, adding $1 billion in profitable sales. Over nearly 15 years, Larsson was part of the team that grew Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) sales from $3 billion to $17 billion and expanded the company’s operations from 12 to 44 countries.