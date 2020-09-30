 

Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 3.25% Senior Notes Due 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 12:55  |  45   |   |   

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) announced today the expiration and results of the previously announced offer by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (“Ventas Realty”) and Ventas Capital Corporation (“Ventas Capital” and, together with Ventas Realty, the “Issuers”), its wholly owned subsidiaries, to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) any and all of their outstanding 3.25% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 92276M AZ8) (the “Notes”). The Notes were jointly issued by the Issuers and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ventas. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).

As of the Expiration Time, $236,268,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or 47.25% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. This excludes $181,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer were set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 23, 2020, and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

The Issuers expect to accept for payment all of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time and, in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase, to pay all holders of such Notes $1,041.40 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest, including those tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures, as described in the Offer to Purchase. Payment is expected to occur three business days after the Expiration Time, or October 2, 2020 (the “Payment Date”). As described in the Offer to Purchase, interest on all Notes accepted for purchase will cease to accrue on the Payment Date. All Notes purchased on the Payment Date will subsequently be cancelled and retired. D.F. King & Co., Inc. was the tender agent and information agent for the Offer. UBS Securities LLC was the dealer manager for the Offer.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

