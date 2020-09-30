 

Superior Energy Reaches Agreement With Holders of 69.2% of Senior Notes on Terms of Comprehensive Financial Recapitalization to Convert All of the Company’s $1.3 Billion of Funded Indebtedness Into Equity

Superior Energy Services (OTCQX: SPNX) (“Superior” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (the “Restructuring Support Agreement”) with a group of its senior noteholders (the “Ad Hoc Noteholder Group”) that collectively hold or control approximately 69.2% of the Company’s senior unsecured notes. The proposed comprehensive financial recapitalization would deleverage 100% of the Company’s long-term debt and related interest costs, provide access to additional financing and establish a capital structure that the Company believes will allow the Company to thrive in a low-commodity-price environment. The transactions contemplated by the Restructuring Support Agreement are expected to close before the end of 2020.

Superior expects to implement the transactions contemplated by the Restructuring Support Agreement through a “pre-packaged” plan of reorganization (the “Plan of Reorganization”) through the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Texas. Superior intends to continue engaging in discussions with its creditors that are party to the Restructuring Support Agreement. Senior noteholders that execute the Restructuring Support Agreement within five (5) business days of the date of the Restructuring Support Agreement will receive a cash payment equal to the amount of outstanding accrued interest on such senior noteholders’ notes.

Business as Usual

The Restructuring Support Agreement contemplates that the Company will continue operating its businesses and facilities without disruption to its customers, vendors and employees, including that all trade claims against the Company (whether arising prior to or after the commencement of the Chapter 11 Cases) will be paid in full in the ordinary course of business. David Dunlap, President and CEO of Superior added, “The Superior team and our many partners have worked tirelessly to lessen the impacts of external challenges on the Company in recent months. I would like to express my gratitude to all of our loyal employees, customers and vendors for their ongoing support of our business. We do not anticipate any operational interruptions as a result of this announcement and we feel that our 'fortress' balance sheet and strategic positioning following the restructuring will allow us to continue to provide the same quality of high-end products and services to our customers.”

