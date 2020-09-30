Moody’s Analytics Wins Stevie Award for Technical Innovation in COVID-19 Solutions

Moody’s Analytics has won in the 2020 International Business Awards, earning a Bronze Stevie Award for “Most Valuable Technical Innovation” (one of several “COVID-19 Response” categories). Winners in this category were recognized for “technical innovations (non-medical) developed since the beginning of 2020 to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 virus.”

Beginning in April we launched a host of solutions aimed at helping business leaders and market participants address challenges presented by the pandemic. Several of these new offerings contributed to our winning this award:

Know Your Supplier Portal: Used by healthcare providers to identify and screen suppliers of medical equipment and PPE. The portal lets users search a global database of “risk-relevant entities” to determine whether potential vendors have a history of fraud or other illicit activity.

Free Online Portal for PPP Loans: Helping banks streamline loan origination and forgiveness processes. Institutions using the portal can digitally gather the required documents and information, track the status of borrowers and their documents in real time, and receive alerts on each submission.

COVID-19 CRE Impact Dashboard: Informing commercial real estate market participants. This visual mapping tool provides access to economic, property and construction data as well as analytics and insights for each of the different CRE property types.

Coronavirus Pulse: Enabling COVID-19 news sentiment analysis. Coronavirus Pulse uses machine learning and natural language processing to find news articles related to COVID-19; identify companies, sector-specific themes, and events that are mentioned; and assign adverse, neutral, or positive “article” and “credit” sentiment to each story.

“The unprecedented implications of the pandemic have made identifying risk even more critical—and more challenging. We’re proud to supply decision-makers across industries with the timely and relevant information they need right now,” said Keith Berry, Executive Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Winning a Stevie award for ‘Most Valuable Technical Innovation’ is great recognition of all of the innovative work our teams do to combine advanced data, analytics, and technologies into easy-to-use solutions.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

