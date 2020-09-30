Can-Fite Selected to Deliver Late-Breaking Oral Presentation on Namodenoson’s Treatment of NASH at American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Conference

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Scientific Program Committee of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) has selected Can-Fite’s late-breaking abstract for oral presentation at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020. The presentation titled, “A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Dose-Finding Study Of The Efficacy And Safety Of Namodenoson (CF102), An A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR) Agonist, In Treating Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) And Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)” will be delivered on Sunday, November 15, 2020, by the Principal Investigator of the Phase II study, Dr. Rifaat Safadi, Head of the Liver Unit, Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Division of Medicine at Hadassah Medical Center, Professor of Internal Medicine, Bowel, Liver Disease, and Metabolic Syndrome at Hebrew University in Israel. The AASLD’s The Liver Meeting will be held virtually on November 13 through 16, 2020.

“We are honored and pleased to be selected by the AASLD’s Scientific Program Committee to present these late-breaking findings. Our Phase II data were very compelling and we look forward to Dr. Safadi sharing these results with the leading clinicians and researchers in the field of liver diseases. The pressing need for a safe and effective treatment for NAFLD and NASH underscores the importance of the scientific community advancing a treatment towards market,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Can-Fite’s Phase II NAFLD/NASH study achieved its efficacy and safety endpoints in a dose dependent and statistically significant manner.

The NASH market is projected to reach at least $35 billion by 2025. There are currently no other treatment options approved for this growing unmet need.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) (TASE:CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.