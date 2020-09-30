 

PCS Edventures! Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education programs and drone products, today announced the following updates on its operations:

The Company has received its first order for BrickLAB STEAMventures, the Company’s recently released STEAM learning solution developed for the K-3 market. Designed as a magazine series, each issue is full of enriching STEAM challenges, activities, experiments, and stories to ignite a lifelong love of STEAM. The magazines are paired with a set of BrickLAB bricks (custom LEGO-compatible building manipulatives) for instant hands-on STEAM learning. Each issue also includes an Educator Guide with resources to support family engagement, and options for extended learning to keep students engaged and learning objectives up-to-date.

Michelle Victor, Director of STEAM Curriculum, commented, “This new product was developed in response to the rapidly evolving educational landscape. With the struggle to keep kids engaged in remote learning, we knew we needed to provide a positive solution. It's a real delight to see these first magazines and bricks reach the hands of students."

On July 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing earnings for its Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020. In that press release, the Company indicated its confidence that it would secure a loan to refinance its existing debt. The loan program the Company was referencing was the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program (MSLP). The essence of the program is that banks can underwrite a loan to a company and sell 95% of that loan to the Federal Reserve, thus significantly limiting their risk. The Company applied at four different banking institutions for access to the MSLP program and has been rejected for participation in the program in all instances. It is now the opinion of Management that the Company will be unable to access the MSLP program unless modifications are made to it.

According to the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program webpage, “Main Street is designed to provide support to small and medium-sized businesses and their employees across the United States during the current period of financial strain by supporting the provision of credit to such businesses. The availability of additional credit is intended to help companies that were in sound financial condition prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic maintain their operations and payroll until conditions normalize.”

Seite 1 von 2
PCS Edventures.COM Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
PCS Edventures Announces Release of BrickLAB STEAMventures