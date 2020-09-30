Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

--Preparing to Submit NDA in Q4--

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that, based on discussions at a pre-NDA meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), it plans to proceed with an NDA submission for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, a bilayer tablet, for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in patients with a quinolone-resistant pathogen.

“We are pleased with the collaborative tone of our meeting with the FDA, and we believe that we now have a solid understanding of the Agency's requirements for our submission and the focus of their review,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer. “Based on feedback received during this meeting and from previous correspondence, we have confidence in our decision to move forward with our NDA package for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uUTI due to quinolone-resistant pathogens. We estimate that there are over 6 million quinolone-resistant urinary tract infections annually in the U.S., many of which are also multi-drug resistant, and sulopenem has demonstrated superiority versus ciprofloxacin in treating these infections.”

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.