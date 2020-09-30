Indiva Ships Wana Sour Gummies to Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Yukon Territory

LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the parent company of Indiva Inc. (the “Company” or “Indiva”), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that the first three flavours of Wana Sour Gummies have shipped to Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Yukon Territory. Mango Sativa (5 mg THC per gummie), Watermelon Hybrid (5 mg THC per gummie), and Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 (5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD per gummie) are expected to be in stores this week.

“We’re thrilled to have shipped Wana Sour Gummies to Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Yukon Territory, increasing Wana’s presence to four provinces and one territory,” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva. “In less than a month since Wana Sour Gummies were launched, we’ve seen a steady growth in popularity for these vegan and gluten-free cannabis edibles. Of-age Canadians across the country are experiencing first-hand why Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States.”

Wana Sour Gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin, which gives the gummies a great texture in addition to making them vegan. All gummies are handcrafted using a shelf-stable recipe so they won’t melt. Following the first three flavours that have been released, the Company intends to bring these additional flavours to market later in 2020:

Blueberry Indica (5 mg THC per gummie)

Strawberry 10:1 (10 mg CBD, 1 mg THC per gummie)

Japanese Citrus Yuzu 2:1 (10 mg CBD, 5 mg THC per gummie)

Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 5:1 (25 mg CBD, 5 mg THC per gummie)

Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDSA 2019 Brand Share Report.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.