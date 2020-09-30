BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg bid in Treatment-naïve PNH Patients

Oral BCX9930 is driving rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increasing hemoglobin levels in all PNH patients in the trial. Increases in hemoglobin levels were maintained without transfusions.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced new data from treatment-naïve (no prior treatment with C5 inhibitors) paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients receiving doses through 400 mg bid of its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, as monotherapy in an ongoing dose-ranging trial.

BCX9930 has been safe and well tolerated at all doses in the trial. No drug-related serious adverse events have been reported.

“We are thrilled with the clinical benefits and safety profile of oral BCX9930 monotherapy that we continue to see in PNH patients with dosing up to 400 mg bid. With these excellent results, we plan to initiate advanced development trials next year in multiple complement-mediated hematology and nephrology diseases,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

The FDA has granted both Fast Track status and Orphan Drug Designation to BCX9930 for PNH. BioCryst has confirmed meetings with regulators in the 4th quarter of 2020 to discuss the advanced development program for BCX9930.

Updated Data Through 400 mg bid