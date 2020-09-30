 

XPO Logistics Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation

Recognized for superior intermodal and reverse logistics performance

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received two awards from Whirlpool Corporation for outstanding supply chain performance in North America. XPO has been named Whirlpool Corp.'s Intermodal Carrier of the Year for consistently demonstrating intermodal and drayage excellence, and has received the Maytag Dependability Award for superior results in reverse logistics.

“We’re proud to receive such high honors from Whirlpool for supporting multiple parts of their supply chain,” said Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. “I applaud our intermodal and logistics teams for their fierce commitment to excellence. We’re delivering efficiencies that benefit Whirlpool’s operations and flow through to their customers.”

Christy McMunn, director, international and domestic transport for Whirlpool Corporation, said, "XPO Logistics has done an excellent job supporting our Integrated Supply Chain by flexing capacity and staying on top of events that could impact Whirlpool's network. We look to XPO as a partner with the ability to deliver on our promises to our customers."

XPO operates a nationwide US network of reverse logistics and repair facilities for appliances within Whirlpool Corp.'s brand portfolio, and manages the intermodal transportation of Whirlpool freight. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider globally and a leading provider of intermodal rail and drayage services in North America.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

