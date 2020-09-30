 

Geomega obtains a total loan of $ 3M from the Quebec government

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 13:15  |  52   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:V.GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to announce that it has secured additional debt financing of $1,326,000, which will be added to the funds required to build the rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec. Project financing will be provided by Investissement Quebec (“IQ”), who will be acting as agent on behalf of the Quebec Government to secure funding for the project.

The amount is in addition to the first tranche amount of $1,720,000 that was announced on February 7, 2020. The debt financing aggregate amount will now total $3,046,000 and will have the same favorable terms as the first tranche, including the fact that the debt is non-interest bearing. The increased amount of debt financing is based on an updated project evaluated at $4,800,000 including capital costs and working capital (which was previously estimated at $3,200,000). The increased cost results from internal evaluations by the Corporation based on the completed engineering work and adjusts for delays, associated with restrictions imposed by the COVID pandemic and engineering work, and higher costs of engineering and construction.

The proposed use of funds will be towards the purchase of equipment, as well as engineering and construction of the demonstration plant. This non dilutive debt financing for the Corporation has no warrants or finder’s fees attached. This debt financing will supplement the funds currently held by the Corporation and other non-reimbursable grants that Geomega has applied for and, in certain cases, obtained (see 2020 Annual MD&A report of the Corporation for more details).

“We are very grateful for the continuing support from the Government of Québec which has once again demonstrated its commitment and leadership in respect of home grown innovative technology initiatives with this follow-on financing which builds upon their first investment in our project earlier this year. The Quebec Government is working hard to help establish clean, and innovative production of the critical metals that will simultaneously create jobs and produce materials needed for the industries of tomorrow. Its commitment to transformation and recycling of rare earth elements will help attract further downstream industries and establish a clean and sustainable rare earths refining industry in Quebec. With this funding portion now complete, we are looking forward to the completion of pilot testing which we began in August 2020 and then proceed to finalize engineering and begin construction.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega.

Seite 1 von 4
Geomega Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Geomega Adds Technical and Operations Management Experience; Nominates Nicholas Nickoletopoulos to its Board of Directors
02.09.20
Geomega to Develop Sustainable Technologies for Critical Metals