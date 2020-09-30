 

DGAP-News Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 0.55 per share

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Annual General Meeting held as a virtual event

- Dividend payment of € 0.55 per no-par-value bearer share resolved

- All agenda items approved by a large majority

Nassau, 30 September 2020 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2020 Annual General Meeting today. To avoid health risks for shareholders, employees and the members of Group organs in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held in virtual form. At the event, 50.3 % of the share capital was represented.

All agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of € 0.55 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2019. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2020.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the operational and strategic development of the Leifheit Group in financial year 2019. The Board of Management also discussed the business performance in the first half of 2020, which saw a significant increase in turnover and earnings despite the negative coronavirus-related effects in the retail sector, before providing an outlook for the remaining financial year.

CEO Henner Rinsche explained: "As part of our Scaling up Success growth strategy, we made important strategic decisions in 2019 to set the course for the Leifheit Group's return to profitable growth. That is now paying off. In the current financial year, we are successively rolling out in selected markets the TV campaigns that were successfully tested in 2019. By doing so, we increased consumer demand for our products noticeably in the first half of the year. We are also focusing on our high-margin, European-made bestsellers, which is helping to improve our gross margin. Likewise, we continue looking at all our business divisions to see where we may be able to save costs. We once again made massive investments in TV advertising for the Leifheit brand in the third quarter, and our major print campaign for the Soehnle brand has been started. We still have big plans for the months ahead as well."

