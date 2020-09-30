BIONIK Laboratories Announces Sale of New InMotion ARM/HAND Robotic Device to VA Rehabilitation Research & Development’s Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology

As part of C f NN’s focus area on restoring communication and mobility, C f NN is working with one of its academic hospital partners, Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, to develop and test a next-generation system for the rehabilitation of arm and hand function. Capitalizing on C f NN, MGH, and Brown University’s long history in brain-computer interface research and development as part of the BrainGate consortium, the team is now working on a powerful EEG interface to learn more about stroke recovery and promoting more rapid restoration of arm and hand function after stroke.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp . (OTCQB:BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges, announced today that the VA Rehabilitation Research & Development funded Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology, known as C f NN, has purchased a second BIONIK InMotion ARM/HAND Interactive Therapy System, following its first purchase in 2018, as part of its mission to develop and test new approaches for restoring the physical function of Veterans with neurologic disease or injury.

InMotion robotic systems have been sold in more than 15 countries to help stroke survivors and those with other neurological conditions to regain arm and hand movement by training shoulder protraction/retraction, flexion/extension, abduction/adduction, internal/external rotation, elbow flexion/extension and hand grasp/release. InMotion robotic therapy guides the patient through specific tasks, aiming to improve motor control of the arm and hand by increasing strength, range of motion and coordination, and assisting with the provision of efficient, effective, intensive sensorimotor therapy.

“The InMotion ARM/HAND Interactive Therapy System, use of which is already part of the VA’s stroke rehabilitation guidelines for moderate to severe patients with upper extremity disability, is also a valuable research tool,” said Dr. Eric Dusseux, CEO, BIONIK. “We are thrilled that Providence VA Medical Center and its collaborators have acquired again a new system and we are looking forward to working with them to explore the frontiers of neurorestoration science.”

About BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

BIONIK Laboratories is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and three products in varying stages of development.