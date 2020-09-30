 

Blood Screening Market Set to Exhibit 8.1% CAGR During 2020--2030 P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global blood screening market attained a valuation of $2,402.3 million in 2019 and is now predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2030. The main factors driving the advancement of the market are the increasing number of blood donors, growing prevalence of respiratory, infectious, and chronic diseases, rapid technological advancements, surging healthcare expenditure, and the increasing implementation of strict policies regarding the checking of blood contamination by various regulatory bodies around the world.

Till 2030, the reagents & kits category is predicted to record the highest growth in the blood screening market, under the product type segment. These products are required in the first stage of blood screening. Moreover, with the extensive utilization of reagents & kits for the effective and rapid detection of transfusion-transmissible diseases (TTD), the sales of these products are growing sharply across the world.

From 2014 to 2019, the nucleic acid technology (NAT) category, under the technology segment of the blood screening market, registered the highest growth. This is because this technology exhibits higher sensitivity than other technologies and is thus, widely adopted in various centers that test blood for quality.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) blood screening market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forthcoming years, on account of the expanding operations of several well-established market players in the region, the growing incidence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, and the availability of affordable labor in the region. According to the findings of the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), in 2018, the Southeast Asian countries recorded as many as 2,003,789 new cancer cases.

Browse report with detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on Blood Screening Market Research Report: By Product Type (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software & Services), Technology (NAT, ELISA, Rapid Testing, Western Blotting, Next-Generation Sequencing), Disease Type (HIV/AIDS, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Diseases, Hypercholesterolemia, Respiratory Diseases), End User (Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Labs, Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs) - Global Industry Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

