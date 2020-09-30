 

Scholar Rock Presents Data for SRK-015 at the World Muscle Society 2020 Virtual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 13:30  |  60   |   |   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced two poster presentations as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2020 Virtual Congress. The SRK-015 clinical development poster will showcase previously presented data from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial, as well as baseline characteristics and demographics from the TOPAZ Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating SRK-015 for the treatment of patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The second poster shares data on the pharmacologic effects of SRK-015 in patients with SMA, healthy volunteers, and across animal species.

Details for the two virtual posters at the WMS meeting are as follows:

  • Title: Clinical Development of SRK-015, a Fully Human Anti-proMyostatin Monoclonal Antibody, for the Treatment of Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  • Title: Myostatin Dynamics in Health and Disease: Pharmacologic Effects of SRK-015, a Highly Selective Monoclonal Antibody Inhibitor of Myostatin Activation
  • Virtual poster presentations on October 1, 2020 at 17:30-19:30 BST.

The SRK-015 TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial is fully enrolled, and a 6-month interim efficacy and safety analysis is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020 with top-line data for the 12-month treatment period expected in the first half of 2021. As of September 25, 2020, 22 patients across the three cohorts have completed the 12-month treatment period, and all 22 have opted into the 12-month extension period.

About SRK-015

SRK-015 is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species(1). Scholar Rock believes the inhibition of the activation of myostatin with SRK-015 may promote a clinically meaningful increase in muscle strength(2). A Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA is ongoing (NCT03921528). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation, and the European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation, to SRK-015 for the treatment of SMA. The effectiveness and safety of SRK-015 have not been established and SRK-015 has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Seite 1 von 3
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Scholar Rock Announces First Patient Dosed in Part A2 of DRAGON Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Trial of SRK-181 to Overcome Primary Resistance to Anti-PD-(L)1 Therapy
02.09.20
Scholar Rock to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
12
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020