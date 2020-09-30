FPX Nickel Files Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Baptiste Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release dated September 9, 2020, it has filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Report”) for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The Report is dated September 29, 2020 and can be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The PEA was prepared by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.



The Baptiste PEA demonstrates the potential for establishing a greenfield open-pit mine and an on-site magnetic separation and flotation processing plant, using conventional technology and equipment. At a throughput rate of 120,000 tonnes per day (or 43.8 million tonnes per year), annual production is projected to average 99 million pounds nickel contained in ferronickel briquettes at C1 operating costs of US$2.74 per pound of nickel. A summary of the PEA highlights is provided in Table 1.