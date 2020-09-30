Activity results of six months of year 2020 of AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of six months of year 2020

On September 30, 2020 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of six months of year 2020 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc. to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes for the first half of year 2020 of AB “Linas” group of companies made 6.07 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2019 sales incomes were 6.65 mln EUR.