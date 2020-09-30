 

Marathon Files Valentine Gold Project Environmental Impact Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report that it has filed its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Valentine Gold Project located in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL). The EIS has been submitted to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the NL Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Municipalities (NLDECCM).

The submissions are part of the Environmental Assessment (EA) process for the Valentine Gold Project that commenced in April 2019 with the filing of a Project Description and a Project Registration to the federal and provincial regulators respectively. The EA is being conducted pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 and the NL Environmental Protection Act. Over an initial 30-day review period, IAAC will assess the EIS for conformity with federal guidelines issued in July 2019. During this IAAC review, a provincial Environmental Assessment Committee established under the auspices of NLDECCM has agreed to commence an initial review of the EIS. Once determined to be conforming by IAAC, the EIS will be accepted into the formal federal and provincial technical review processes. These reviews are expected to occur over a period of approximately 12 months and include information requests and submittals, as well as public consultations. Permitting for site-specific activities related to the Project’s construction and operation would be expected to commence following successful release from the EA process.

The EIS has been authored by Marathon and Stantec of St. John’s, NL, and utilizes extensive environmental baseline data collected at the Project site by Marathon and its consultants starting in 2010. It incorporates the results of a Current Land Use and Traditional Knowledge Study completed by the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation, and an independent economic assessment of the Project completed by Strategic Concepts Inc. of St. Johns, NL. Starting in March 2019, and continuing through to the summer of 2020, a series of public meetings, engagements and information sessions on the Project were conducted with the Qalipu and the Miawpukek First Nations, the communities of Millertown, Buchans, Buchans Junction, Badger, Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop’s Falls, and regional civil society groups. Feedback received from these sessions was incorporated into the Project’s planning and design process.

