 

L Brands Announces Updated Results of its Cash Tender Offers and Amendment of Early Tender Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 13:30  |  70   |   |   

COLOMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced today the results to date of its tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), (ii) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (iii) 7.60% Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes”) and (iv) 6.95% Exchange Debentures due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 2023 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the “Notes”) up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) that exceeds $1 billion (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), subject to the sub-cap, the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Offer to Purchase.

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2020, tenders had been received from holders in the amounts listed in the table below.

Title of Notes CUSIP Number(1) Acceptance
Priority Levels 		Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered 		      Total
Consideration(2)(3)
($)
5.625% Senior Notes due 2022 532716AU1 1 $573,243,000       $1,047.50
5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 501797AJ3 2 $176,633,000       $1,060.00
7.60% Notes due 2037 532716AN7 3 $69,480,000       $950.00
6.95% Exchange Debentures due 2033 532716AK3 4 $96,043,000       $920.00

__________________

