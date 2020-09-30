 

IBI Group Awarded Airport Ground Transportation Management System Contract by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Global technology firm to deploy leading-edge smart dispatch system with mobile application at flagship airports

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG), a global design and technology firm, has been awarded a four-year Airport Ground Transportation Management System (GTMS) contract for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). Leveraging IBI Group’s Smart Airport Taxi – Virtual Dispatch System, the cloud-hosted solution will reduce the need for high-volume holding areas for commercial vehicles by automating the dispatch of ground transportation and connecting drivers to ride opportunities via a mobile application. The technology is being implemented at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, and includes a feature that will provide airport ground transportation operators with data related to the health of drivers and the cleanliness of their vehicles. This contract adds to IBI Group’s Intelligence-sector portfolio and aligns with the firm’s strategic technology-driven direction.

“We’re thrilled to launch this first-generation solution, in partnership with PANYNJ. Our solution provides benefits to airport operators and commercial vehicle drivers, saving them valuable time and resources through the use of smart technology,” said IBI Group Director, Senior Practice Lead, Intelligent Systems, Tissa De Silva. “We look forward to working with PANYNJ to ensure its airports are equipped with a leading-edge, responsive and flexible ground transportation management system for years to come.”

The IBI-developed mobile application is a first-to-market innovation, and will soon connect all New York City Yellow Cabs and New Jersey Cabs to PANYNJ’s virtual dispatch system. The app aids airport operators and drivers alike by eliminating the need for large holding areas where drivers typically queue, often for hours at a time, freeing up the space for other uses by the Port Authority.

The PANYNJ contract adds to IBI Group’s airport ground transportation management system expertise, which includes major airports across North America.

“An exciting win for our software and systems team, this multi-year contract contributes to our goal of generating 20 per cent of net revenue by the end of 2020 from our Intelligence sector,” said IBI Group CEO Scott Stewart. “As we continue to realize our technology-driven strategic direction, I’m excited by the new solutions our professionals are bringing to bear to foster smarter, more efficient and sustainable cities around the world.”

About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

