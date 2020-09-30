 

BetterLife Receives FINRA Approval and Resumes Trading on the OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 23, 2020, Glendale Securities, Inc. (who acted as the OTCQB sponsor) has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to quote and trade the Company’s securities on the OTC Markets. 

The Company has satisfied the requirements of Rule 15c2-11 and will continue to use the trading symbol OTCQB: BETRF, enabling Glendale Securities Inc., to quote the Company’s securities.

Form 211 clearance is crucial as it requires both the Directors and Principals of BetterLife and the Company itself to pass stringent regulatory background checks and due diligence necessary to list in the U.S.

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife CEO, commented: “This marks an important milestone as we begin to develop and execute our plans as a publicly traded company in the U.S.  We are at an enormously exciting moment in our evolution as a company. We are joining the fight against COVID-19 and will be sharing information on our upcoming human trials over the coming weeks with our shareholders and the market.’’

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.:

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

For further information please visit www.blifetherapeutics.com.           

Cautionary Note

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that  AP-003 or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Contact

Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Ahmad.Doroudian@blifepharma.com
Phone:  604-221-0595

Dost Mustaq,  BDA International Investor Relations Contact
Email: ir@blifepharma.com
Phone: 646-679-4321

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters set forth above may be forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forward in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to obtain, on satisfactory terms or at all, the capital required for research, product development, operations and marketing; general economic, business and market conditions; our ability to successfully and timely complete clinical studies;  product development delays and other uncertainties related to new product development; our ability to attract and retain business partners and key personnel; the risk of our inability to profitably commercialize our proposed products; the risk that our proposed clinical trials will not be launched in a timely manner (or at all) or if launched yield positive results or that we will not obtain regulatory market approvals for our products;  the extent of any future losses; the risk of our inability to establish or manage manufacturing, development or marketing collaborations; the risk of delay of, or failure to obtain, necessary regulatory approvals and, ultimately, product launches; dependence on third parties for successful commercialization of our products; inability to obtain product and raw materials in sufficient quantity or at standards acceptable to health regulatory authorities to commence and complete clinical trials or to meet commercial demand; our ability to obtain patent protection and protect our intellectual property rights; commercialization limitations imposed by intellectual property rights owned or controlled by third parties; uncertainty related to intellectual property liability rights and liability claims asserted against us; the impact of competitive products and pricing; and  future levels of government funding; additional risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control.

