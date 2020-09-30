 

OpGen Announces Award of German Government Grant Funding to its Subsidiary Curetis and Collaborators

  • Project: AI based Assay Development for carbapenem-resistance based on porin loss and efflux pump overexpression in Gram-negative bacteria
  • Project is part of the Research Campus InfectoGnostics and includes project partners at the University Hospital Jena, Institute for Infectious Diseases and Infection Control

GAITHERSBURG, Md., and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today the award of a German Federal Government grant to its subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, and collaborators at the Research Campus InfectoGnostics. The project is coordinated by Jena University Hospital and designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) based assay development for carbapenem-resistance based on porin loss and efflux pump overexpression in Gram-negative bacteria.

Specifically, the project expected to start in September 2020 and run until August 2025 with overall funding of more than 350 thousand Euros provided by Federal German Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung BMBF) to Curetis alone, is aimed to make novel molecular diagnostics available for relevant resistance mechanisms against Carbapenems. Furthermore, the project aims to address resistance mechanisms in difficult-to-treat Gram-negative pathogens such as Enterobacteria, Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter. Curetis’ role during the collaborative research project is to provide research on innovative detection methods for carbapenem resistance based on porin loss and efflux pump overexpression.

Dr. Gerd Luedke, Director Innovation, Technology and IP at Curetis GmbH commented, “Carbapenems are last-resort antibiotics for treatment of patients infected with Gram-negative bacteria that show resistance against Cephalosporins. Resistance is often conferred by mechanisms such as porin loss or efflux pump overexpression, not adequately covered by current diagnostics. We are therefore excited to contribute novel approaches to the fight against antimicrobial resistance in such hospital superbugs.”

Dr. Oliwia Makarewicz, scientist with the Institute for Infectious Diseases and Infection Control at Jena University Hospital and leader of the project, emphasizes its interdisciplinary character, “Here, we combine molecular genetics, bioinformatics and AI based methods. That innovative approach will foster the outcome of the project as well as the scientific career options of the young researchers working within.”

