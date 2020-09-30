 

Ashland publishes 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

Guides for personal care and performance adhesives also available

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today published  its Corporate Sustainability Report for 2019 at ashland.com/sustainability. The report includes information about: 

  • measuring and monitoring the environmental, social and ethical (ESG) performance of suppliers;
  • maintaining a Responsible Care management system to ensure that all operations achieve and maintain a high level of environmental, health and safety performance; and
  • rethinking chemistry to solve complex challenges more sustainably, with future generations in mind.

“Ashland is making great progress on our sustainability journey,” said Nicole Voss, director environmental health, safety and sustainability, Ashland. “As we look towards our goals for 2025 and beyond, Ashland remains committed to positive and long-lasting environmental, social and governance goals and initiatives.”

Ashland’s sustainability report and webpages include examples of how the company is improving products and processes while preserving natural resources and enhancing the communities in which it operates.   

“Discovering breakthrough solutions requires a passion and tenacity for innovation,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “We know that our success must include innovating with a clear conscience about the planet and our relevance is contingent on taking a multi-stakeholder view. Ashland’s solvers around the globe take an earnest and heartfelt approach towards local communities. Our desire for a more sustainable and inclusive world means holding ourselves and our suppliers to increasingly higher standards, and our core values and ethics call for each of us to do the right thing, always and everywhere.”

In addition to the Corporate Sustainability Report, Ashland’s personal care and performance adhesives business units have released business-specific sustainability guides which can be accessed from the website.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,600 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

