SPORTTOTAL AG: First half-year impacted by Corona

- New #DABEI TV channel successfully launched on MagentaTV

- Revenue in the DIGITAL segment more than doubled compared with 1HY 2019

- Revenue at € 12.9 million, EBIT at €-6.4 million

- Digital Annual General Meeting on 9 October 2020: formal discharge for former Supervisory Board member Jean Fuchs to be postponed

Cologne, 30 September 2020. The business operations of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) were impacted in the first half year by the negative effects from the Corona lockdown and the ensuing restrictions on travel. No sports events took place for several months, travels of the Porsche Experience were cancelled, live events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24h Race were postponed, and negotiations on the technical equipping and construction of sports facilities delayed. SPORTTOTAL AG nevertheless generated revenue of €12.9 million in the first half of 2020 (1HY 2019: €25.2 million) and limited its operating loss despite the considerably lower level of revenue, delivering EBIT of €-6.4 million (1HY 2019: €-4.3 million). Contributing factors included the very successful launch of the #DABEI TV channel on MagentaTV.



Digital segment doubles revenue

The Digital segment, which combines the activities of sporttotal.tv gmbH, more than doubled revenue in the first half of 2020 to €2.3 million despite the lockdown (1HY 2019: €1.0 million). The lack of advertising revenue - the lockdown prevented current live sport events from taking place - was more than compensated by revenue from the very successful launch of the #DABEI TV channel on MagentaTV. Compared with the previous year, however, the operating result, with EBIT standing at €-3.4 million (1HY 2019: €-1.6 million), underperformed significantly. This development was due, on the one hand, to the non-recurrent positive earnings effect from the charging on of development expenses to Luxembourg-based SPORTTOTAL International SA in the previous year, which was not yet fully included in the consolidation scope at the time and, on the other, to the significant increase in licence fees for the use of third-party software. Thanks to its own camera system sporttotal.tv will be more independent from suppliers in the future, and will be able to implement the rollout and operation of new systems at a considerably lower cost.