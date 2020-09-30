 

College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company to Annually Award Up to 60 Education Scholarships to Underrepresented Candidates Seeking CFP Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

As National Financial Planning Month begins, The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company today announced the launch of a nearly $1/2 million Diversity Scholarship Program offering up to 60 scholarships annually to underrepresented, qualified individuals pursuing the education requirement necessary to attain CFP certification.

“We believe that fostering diversity and inclusion accelerates business success and benefits financial services as a whole,” said Dirk Pantone, president of The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company. “Our Diversity Scholarship Program for CFP Certification will help increase the number of CFP professionals who belong to an underrepresented population in the financial planning field, in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation.”

According to recent statistics, only 3.7% of the more than 87,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals in the United States are Black or Latino. Women are also underrepresented, at only 23%, while accounting for 52% of the overall population.

“This scholarship program will do more than help cultivate greater diversity among CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals,” said Pantone. “The goal is to broaden the diversity of people served by our profession which will lead to improved wealth stewardship in underserved populations. The College is committed to bringing the best to the financial planner workforce and to our society.”

Scholarships will be awarded three times a year with up to 60 scholarships being awarded annually. Each scholarship covers the full cost of a one-year program for CFP certification consisting of required education and exam prep review, valued at approximately $7,600. Applicants must come from underrepresented populations within the financial planning profession. Applications for the first 20 scholarships are now being accepted and will close on December 15, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be announced approximately one month after each application deadline. The Diversity Scholarship Program will be administered by The College for Financial Planning Scholarship Committee, comprised of faculty members. For more information and to apply, go to: www.kaplanfinancial.com/cfp-diversityscholarships

About the College for Financial Planning

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning—A Kaplan Company provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, which is now the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential with more than 80,000 certified professionals.

In addition to its CFP Certification Professional Education Program, the College also offers a master’s degree in personal financial planning and professional designation programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from asset management and retirement planning to sustainable, responsible and impact (SRI) investments. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 160,000 students have graduated from the College’s programs. For more information, visit www.cffp.edu

Graham Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Graham Holdings Company Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization
10.09.20
Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
02.09.20
Kaplan Resolves Lawsuit Against Dalton for Alleged Misappropriation of Trade Secrets