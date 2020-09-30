 

DGAP-News EnviTec Biogas significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 14:00  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
EnviTec Biogas significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half of 2020

30.09.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviTec Biogas significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half of 2020

  • Total output including plants under construction climbs 17.7% to EUR 107.6 million
  • Earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 9.2 million (H1 2019: EUR 5.5 million) and earnings per share of EUR 0.55 (H1 2019: EUR 0.32)
  • Group forecast 2020: increase in total output and EBT of EUR 17-19 million

Lohne, 30 September 2020 - Despite the macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) reported a very good business performance in the first half of 2020. Especially the Plant Construction segment developed extremely dynamically thanks to high demand on the international biogas markets. While consolidated sales revenues declined by 7.6% to EUR 89.6 million, total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, increased noticeably by 17.7% from EUR 91.4 million to EUR 107.6 million.

The Group's largest business segment, Own Plant Operation, recorded a 4.0% drop in sales revenues to EUR 53.0 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 55.2 million). Total output decreased by 1.0% to EUR 55.9 million (H1 2019: EUR 56.5 million).

In the Service segment, sales revenues in the first six months of 2020 fell by 20.7% to EUR 18.4 million (H1 2019: EUR 23.2 million) due to a large number of finally invoiced projects in the previous year. In contrast, total output declined only slightly by 1.9% to EUR 21.1 million as a result of a renewed increase in inventories.

In the Plant Construction segment (including Holding), EnviTec recorded a very dynamic business performance in the period under review. With sales revenues of EUR 18.2 million (H1 2019: EUR 18.6 million), total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, rose by 128.7% to EUR 30.5 million. In addition, the Plant Construction segment generated a positive result for the period for the first time in several years.

Seite 1 von 4
EnviTec Biogas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Warum sollte man Envitec im Depot haben (oder die Finger davon lassen)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc carries out a private placement of 25 million shares raising proceeds of ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-News: La Française Group: Immobilieninvestmentfonds von La Française erwerben drittes Gebäude in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis
29.09.20
EnviTec Biogas hebt Gewinnprognose an
28.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG: Weitere Steigerung des Ergebnisses für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erwartet (deutsch)
28.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year
28.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG: Weitere Steigerung des Ergebnisses für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erwartet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
3.723
Warum sollte man Envitec im Depot haben (oder die Finger davon lassen)