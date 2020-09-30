DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement EnviTec Biogas significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half of 2020 30.09.2020 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Total output including plants under construction climbs 17.7% to EUR 107.6 million

Earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 9.2 million (H1 2019: EUR 5.5 million) and earnings per share of EUR 0.55 (H1 2019: EUR 0.32)

Group forecast 2020: increase in total output and EBT of EUR 17-19 million

Lohne, 30 September 2020 - Despite the macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) reported a very good business performance in the first half of 2020. Especially the Plant Construction segment developed extremely dynamically thanks to high demand on the international biogas markets. While consolidated sales revenues declined by 7.6% to EUR 89.6 million, total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, increased noticeably by 17.7% from EUR 91.4 million to EUR 107.6 million.

The Group's largest business segment, Own Plant Operation, recorded a 4.0% drop in sales revenues to EUR 53.0 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 55.2 million). Total output decreased by 1.0% to EUR 55.9 million (H1 2019: EUR 56.5 million).

In the Service segment, sales revenues in the first six months of 2020 fell by 20.7% to EUR 18.4 million (H1 2019: EUR 23.2 million) due to a large number of finally invoiced projects in the previous year. In contrast, total output declined only slightly by 1.9% to EUR 21.1 million as a result of a renewed increase in inventories.

In the Plant Construction segment (including Holding), EnviTec recorded a very dynamic business performance in the period under review. With sales revenues of EUR 18.2 million (H1 2019: EUR 18.6 million), total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, rose by 128.7% to EUR 30.5 million. In addition, the Plant Construction segment generated a positive result for the period for the first time in several years.