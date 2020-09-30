 

CBTS NaaS Awarded Product of the Year by CIOReview

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020   

CBTS is pleased to announce that CBTS Network as a Service (NaaS) has been awarded Product of the Year for 2020 by CIOReview. CBTS NaaS enables organizations to address the accelerating demand for secure, high-bandwidth connectivity and collaboration capabilities for an increasing number of remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With CBTS NaaS, enterprise networks can quickly expand to new locations, automatically provision site-to-site VPNs for authorized users and devices, and ensure access to the organization's servers. When combined with transformative technologies like Software-Defined Wide-Area Networks (SD-WAN) and Hosted Unified Communications (UC), and implemented by our industry-leading engineers, CBTS NaaS can completely reinvent any enterprise’s networking architecture.

“What we've learned is we can combine cloud-managed technologies like Cisco Meraki, VeloCloud, and Viptela, among others, into about eight different network designs that fit more than 90 percent of our client base,” said Joe Putnick, CBTS Chief Innovation Officer. “With these predefined configurations, we can get clients up and running faster and customize as needed to meet users' specific requirements.”

CBTS has implemented NaaS for more than 600 clients at more than 5,000 locations since it began offering the solution in 2016 and has achieved this milestone by partnering with market leaders, including Cisco and VMware.

“It's an honor for CBTS to be recognized by CIOReview for our innovation with CBTS NaaS,” said Greg Wheeler, CBTS Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales and Global Programs. “We're proud of our people and partners that ultimately help our customers achieve positive business outcomes.”

CBTS NaaS clients benefit from:

  • No-touch deployment and management — CBTS manages the implementation, and our certified experts manage and support the network 24x7x365.
  • Centralized dashboard — CBTS and our clients manage from a single pane of glass, mobile-enabled cloud dashboard with real-time data and network analytics.
  • Application, user, and device control — Search for users by device type (PC, mobile phone, tablet, etc.) and monitor customer and organization application usage.
  • Improved performance and security over Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) at a lower cost.
  • The greatest benefit for our clients is flexibility. They can quickly add new locations to their network without the significant expenses associated with MPLS expansion costs.
  • To learn more about CBTS Network as a Service, click here and here.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

