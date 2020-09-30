 

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148193.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

