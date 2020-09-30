Citi Partners with Truvalue Labs to Enhance ESG Research Capabilities

Citi today announced a collaboration with Truvalue Labs, the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, to accelerate its ESG research initiatives and to analyze company ESG behavior at scale. Citi’s Research & Global Insights group will be using Truvalue Labs data to monitor public company performance against sustainability criteria developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and research analysts will be assessing the financial materiality of key issues.

The Truvalue Labs data collaboration provides Research & Global Insights with a range of daily signals that identify both positive and negative ESG behavior, independent of what companies report themselves. Truvalue Labs mines over 100,000 sources in 13 languages to identify and categorize company actions according to the industry-leading framework of the SASB. The timeliness and scalability of Truvalue Labs’ capabilities will benefit Citi as the company continues to develop proprietary ESG research for use across all of its divisions.