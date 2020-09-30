 

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Releases White Paper Thin-Film Electrodes Show Potential for Transforming Neurosurgery

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NMTC; NeuroOne), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from brain and spine-related neurological disorders, today announces the release of its white paper, “Thin-Film Electrodes Show Potential for Transforming Neurosurgery,” exploring recent advances in thin-film technology that may offer a less invasive, more cost-effective solution to enhance neurosurgery for people with brain conditions, including epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors and pain management for failed back surgery syndrome. Including commentary from Kip Ludwig, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering Adjunct Faculty of Neurological Surgery, University of Wisconsin, the white paper points to the flexible thin-film substrate as having many benefits compared to existing technology that is currently used clinically.

“Fundamentally, this innovative, patented thin-film technology offers advantages over currently commercially available electrodes, including more efficient automated manufacturing processes,” says Dave Rosa, president and CEO, NeuroOne. “EVO Cortical Electrodes (EVO), the first FDA-cleared thin-film electrodes for recording, monitoring and stimulating brain tissue for up to 30 days, have demonstrated a reduction in the brain’s immunological response, potentially improving patient comfort and reducing signal artifacts.”

EVO may also reduce time for diagnosis to provide much-needed cost savings for hospitals and patients. In initial pre-clinical clinical testing, EVO demonstrated the ability to provide higher fidelity recordings, which may allow physicians to more precisely identify the brain tissue responsible for causing seizures. Because of its potential for minimally invasive placement, along with its single tail design, EVO may mean fewer post-procedure complications and may potentially reduce the risk of infection.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the NeuroOne thin-film electrode technology become widely available clinically,” says Dr. Ludwig. “The NeuroOne manufacturing process should be extensible to diverse areas in neuromodulation such as deep brain stimulation and spinal cord stimulation. One can imagine this platform technology soon being used to create patient specific electrode configurations to treat a host of diseases/disorders.”

