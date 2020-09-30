 

CytRx Issues Statement Regarding Orphazyme’s Global Offering

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB:CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today congratulated Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (NASDAQ:ORPH) (“Orphazyme”) on the September 29, 2020 pricing of its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe. According to Orphazyme, the aggregate gross proceeds from its global offering will amount to approximately DKK 534,534,637 ($83,777,606 using a DKK/USD exchange rate of 6.3804) (assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares) and DKK 614,714,770 ($96,344,237 using a DKK/USD exchange rate of 6.3804) (assuming full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares). CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield milestone payments and royalties based on potential future sales of arimoclomol.

In connection with Orphazyme’s global offering, it disclosed receipt of a filing communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) relating to the agency’s ordinary course review of its new drug application (“NDA”) for arimoclomol in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (“NPC”). The filing communication follows acceptance on a Priority Review basis by the FDA of Orphazyme’s NDA for arimoclomol in NPC and the agency’s establishment of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of March 17, 2021. Orphazyme stated that its receipt of the filing communication does not impact the FDA’s acceptance of its NDA, the target PDUFA action date or the Priority Review determination. Orphazyme’s disclosure notes that the filing communication constitutes preliminary notice from the FDA of potential review issues as part of its ordinary course review of the NDA and is not necessarily indicative of deficiencies that may be identified during the review. Orphazyme has stated that it intends to discuss the filing communication with the FDA.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Orphazyme amended the registration statement on Form F-1 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For further information concerning the FDA filing communication, we refer you to the “Recent Developments” section on Page 6 of Orphazyme’s amended Form F-1 filed on September 28, 2020.

