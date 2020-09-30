 

Two Healthcare Industry Veterans Join Medallia to Lead Healthcare Employee and Patient Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Toni Land, former chief patient experience officer of Medical Center Health System and Kristi Roe, a seasoned healthcare experience leader who has held senior roles at Press Ganey and Novant Health, both joined Medallia as solutions principals for the company’s healthcare business.

Ms. Land has been a nurse for over 32 years and has extensive experience leading patient experience teams and initiatives. She was the first experience officer for several organizations and helped create their patient experience departments and establish strategic plans and goals. Her scope of work has included patient experience, quality, safety, infection prevention and performance improvement. She has helped healthcare organizations exceed their year-over-year patient experience goals and make improvements in their CMS star ratings.

“I came to Medallia because I want to work with a team of creative, forward thinking people that are passionate about making a difference for patients, families, and team members. As a healthcare leader, I’ve seen teams utilize lagging data to make decisions. This prevents them from taking action and creating the changes they truly desire to see. Medallia’s ability to provide instantaneous feedback to team members empowers them to quickly react and respond to the needs of patients, families and their own team members,” said Toni Land, solutions principal for Medallia.

Ms. Roe brings a wealth of experience to Medallia, including 20 years of patient and team member strategy and thought leadership around how the two are interdependent in improving outcomes. She has worked with organizations to help them develop and implement integrated strategies for patient and team member experience to reach organizational goals as well as increase market share. Ms. Roe has helped organizations to create resilient and high performing systems on a foundation of meaningful and actionable insights both as an internal and external consultant.

“I came to Medallia because the healthcare industry is in a pivotal moment on the experience management journey, and is about to break through and discover how much simpler, actionable and powerful insights can be. Medallia has the ability to generate insights in a way that matches the intrinsic motivation of caregivers which activates experience-minded cultures and drives improved performance,” said Kristi Roe solutions principal for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

