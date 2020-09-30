 

Basic Energy Services Reports Senior Management Changes

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced the decision of CFO David Schorlemer to resign in order to pursue other interests. He will remain as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of the Company until October 9, 2020.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, I'd like to express our thanks to David for his leadership during a very challenging period for the industry," said Keith Schilling, President and Chief Executive Officer. "David was instrumental during a transformative era for the company, playing a key role in the acquisition and integration of C&J Well Services as well as assisting in a successful and significant cost reduction effort that leaves the Company in a stronger position to be the trusted production services provider in the United States. The team and I would like to wish David the greatest success in his next endeavor."

Following Mr. Schorlemer’s notification of his resignation, on September 29, 2020, the Board of the Company approved the appointment of Adam Hurley to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of the Company, effective as of October 10, 2020. Mr. Hurley will perform the functions of the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Mr. Hurley will no longer serve as Executive Vice President, Operations or as the Company’s principal operating officer.

The Board of the Company has also approved the appointment of James F. Newman to serve as Executive Vice President, Operations of the Company, effective as of October 10, 2020. Mr. Newman will perform the function of the Company’s principal operating officer.

In addition, the Compensation Committee of the Board and the Board approved the terms of a key executive employee retention plan for certain senior level employees. The Committee and the Board approved the Executive Retention Plan in recognition of the significant benefits to the Company in retaining such employees to continue their respective employment with the Company and assisting the Company by performing their respective duties.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services provides wellsite services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions located in Texas, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Colorado. Our operations are focused in liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years with a significant presence in the San Joaquin Basin, Permian Basin, Powder River Basin, and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company’s website at www.basices.com.

