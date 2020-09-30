 

Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Showcases Company’s Strategic Investment in Socially Responsible Growth

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s strategic investment in socially responsible growth and outlining efforts of its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands to make a meaningful impact in three strategic focus areas: people, food and planet. The Company advanced its global citizenship and sustainability agenda, called its Recipe for Good, by creating a new social purpose to unlock opportunity in frontline restaurant teams and communities with a $100 million investment over five years. In addition, Yum! expanded efforts to offer customers globally more balanced choices including plant-based and vegetarian menu items, and the Company continued its climate change journey by increasing efficiencies in its restaurants and corporate offices and making progress on key deforestation commitments including paper, palm oil, beef and soy.

“As a global restaurant company, we can and must do more to unlock opportunities and make real and lasting change that will benefit our businesses and communities,” said David Gibbs, CEO, Yum! Brands, Inc. “To reflect the growing intersection of business and purpose, we recently integrated our Recipe for Growth – the guiding principles of our business strategy – with our Recipe for Good. This unified approach will help us better serve our employees, customers and communities when it comes to the issues they care about most.”

The content of the report reflects key initiatives and areas of work announced since Yum! Brands published its last report in June 2019 and showcases progress against its existing public commitments, which align with priority topics identified in the Company’s most recent materiality assessment. The report is prepared according to Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the most widely recognized framework for sustainability reporting.

Highlights from Yum! Brands’ new Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report include:

People

  • Launched the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative with an investment of $100 million over five years to fight inequality for frontline restaurant teams and communities around the globe with a focus on Equity & Inclusion, Education and Entrepreneurship.
  • Announced commitment to increase representation of Black, Latinx and female associates among the Company’s executive and management ranks, franchisees and suppliers.
  • Acquired Heartstyles, a company offering a world-class leadership development program, to further unlock potential and build the capabilities of people who drive performance for the Company’s restaurants around the world.
  • In 2019, Yum! donated $66 million globally to support brand efforts such as the KFC Foundation, Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Program and the Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship. The Company also donated 5.95 million pounds of food globally through its food donation program Harvest.

Food

