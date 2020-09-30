Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Showcases Company’s Strategic Investment in Socially Responsible Growth

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s strategic investment in socially responsible growth and outlining efforts of its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands to make a meaningful impact in three strategic focus areas: people, food and planet. The Company advanced its global citizenship and sustainability agenda, called its Recipe for Good, by creating a new social purpose to unlock opportunity in frontline restaurant teams and communities with a $100 million investment over five years. In addition, Yum! expanded efforts to offer customers globally more balanced choices including plant-based and vegetarian menu items, and the Company continued its climate change journey by increasing efficiencies in its restaurants and corporate offices and making progress on key deforestation commitments including paper, palm oil, beef and soy.

