Fulgent Genetics Announces Partnership with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for COVID-19 Testing

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will leverage Fulgent’s RT-PCR testing capabilities and Enterprise Platform to test its approximately 14,000 employees on a routine basis. The partnership encompasses on-site testing at locations across the state and will leverage Fulgent’s Enterprise Platform. Fulgent’s platform will enable the ODRC to streamline the on-site testing process by either giving each employee a QR code or using their employer ID which is linked to the individual’s sample via a barcode scan, and then self-collected under supervision and returned to Fulgent’s lab for processing and reporting. Employees will receive their results within 24 hours of sample receipt.

“We look forward to aiding the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in their effort to protect their employees and curb the spread of COVID-19 across their facilities,” commented Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “Our Enterprise Platform offering enables the ODRC to test their employees in an extremely efficient manner, a process that takes approximately one minute per person. This offering provides a flexible and comprehensive testing solution for the ODRC that utilizes our gold-standard RT-PCR testing capabilities. Fulgent continues to raise the bar in offering COVID-19 testing solutions that meet the needs of large organizations and municipalities in a highly efficient and accurate manner.”

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company’s advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) - based tests. The company has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.