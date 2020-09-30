 

CHF Solutions Initiatives at HFSA 24th Annual Scientific Meeting Highlight Aquadex Therapy Performance in Heart Failure

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced its initiatives for the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) from September 30 to October 6, 2020. The conference is being held this year on a virtual platform at https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/program.

Key highlights on Aquadex Therapy at VirtualHFSA2020 include:

  • Clinical Study Data from Ten Year Experience of Ultrafiltration for Management of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF) presented during the Live Poster Chats on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 1:15 to 2:45pm ET.
  • Case Study on “Outpatient Ultrafiltration to prevent Hospital Readmission During COVID-19 Pandemic in Diuretic Intolerant Patient: Case Study” presented during the Live Poster Chats on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 1:15 to 2:45pm ET.
  • Virtual booth at https://virtual.hfsa.org/node/301597/exhibithall/0/422944#lct=exhibith ... with an opportunity to ask questions of CHF Solutions’ clinical specialists and access educational materials regarding the treatment of heart failure patients, including the recent webinar Precision Medicine for the Treatment of Fluid Overload in Patients with Acute Heart Failure presented by Dr. John Jefferies, the Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“This year’s virtual platform provides medical professionals with efficient access to valuable information and clinical data. We are excited to share how the Aquadex system has proven to be advantageous in the delivery of effective care for heart failure patients and patients with COVID-19,” said John Erb, Chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We look forward to the presentation of additional data involving the use of ultrafiltration in the treatment of heart failure during the conference.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

