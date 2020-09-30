 

Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $25 Million Strategic Convertible Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Ventures

-- Extends Allena’s Cash Runway into 4Q 2021 --
-- Debt Can be Converted into Equity at a Price of $4.10 Per Share --

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it has entered into a $25 million convertible debt financing agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance, the healthcare-dedicated venture and debt fund of the Pontifax life science funds.

“We are pleased to announce this financing agreement and excited to partner with Pontifax, a leading life-science investment firm. Throughout the diligence process, the Pontifax team developed a deep understanding of our oral enzyme platform and an appreciation for the substantial potential of both reloxaliase and ALLN-346,” said Louis Brenner, M.D, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “If fully utilized, this financing vehicle would extend Allena’s cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2021, providing significant financial flexibility as we continue to advance our pipeline with the goal of delivering novel therapeutics to patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney diseases.”

“Allena has made impressive progress developing reloxaliase as the first potential medicine designed specifically for people living with enteric hyperoxaluria, a debilitating metabolic condition, which causes recurrent kidney stones and may progress to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease. We are very encouraged by the reloxaliase clinical trial data generated to-date. We believe that URIROX-2 is a landmark trial for patients with enteric hyperoxaluria and is well-positioned for success,” said Momi Karako, Partner at Pontifax. “We look forward to partnering with Allena in support of the company’s vision of delivering reloxaliase, as well as ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in patients with gout and advanced CKD, and ultimately a broader pipeline of therapeutics that leverage its oral enzyme platform technology.”

