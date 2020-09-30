 

SHARC Energy to Present Wastewater Energy Recovery Success to U.S. Utilities & Municipalities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) has been asked by the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) to present the success of its wastewater energy recovery demonstration project to US municipal and utility decision makers at a virtual event to be held on October 1, 2020 from Knoxville, Tennessee.

SHARC Energy is one of only three companies selected by the TVA, one of the United States’ largest utilities serving 153 local power companies across the Southeast, and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), an industry thought leader in promoting electrical power innovations that can impact the U.S. power industry.

The event is run by TVA and EPRI and highlights companies they believe are poised to deliver energy innovation, cost savings and carbon footprint reductions to utilities and power companies. The goal is to have U.S. utilities, municipalities and power companies fully fund demonstration projects that can accelerate these technologies to market.

“SHARC Energy is delighted to be selected to present our technology to the leaders in the U.S. utility and power sector,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller, who will be presenting virtually from Vancouver.

“SHARC Energy is currently completing one demonstration project, carried out in partnership with EPRI, and we continue to be ready to place SHARC technology in additional showcases in U.S. markets as we advance our ongoing commercialization,” added Mueller. “SHARC Energy systems recover the thermal energy going down the drain in the water we use every day. By capturing the energy, SHARC Energy dramatically reduces a building’s heating and cooling costs, and reduce its carbon footprint, in some cases to zero.”
SHARC Energy’s presentation will be attended by municipalities and local power companies from across the U.S. southeast. Attendees also will hear remarks from TVA and EPRI executives, and Knoxville Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Odom.

The webinar takes place via WebEx. The registration information is provided below:

Time: October 1, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Registration link for the Event: https://web.cvent.com/event/6ae7e59c-19f0-4608-88ff-af248f7ad511/websi ...

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, reducing energy costs and carbon footprints. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

