 

Clikia Corp Establishes Amani Jewelers Subsidiary to Leverage Strong Relationships and Capitalize on the Rapidly Growing Lab-Grown Diamond Market

FORT LEE, NJ, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Amani Jewelers (“Amani”), to pursue growth and value creation in the rapidly growing lab-grown diamond marketplace.

Amani has already engaged overseas suppliers to provide samples for chemical vapor deposition lab-grown diamonds (“CVD diamonds”) along with ready-made jewelry. Once those samples have been received by the Company, Amani will make a determination and place a bulk wholesale supply purchase order with a supplier based on that evaluation.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, commented, “We have strong relationships with several top tier suppliers in the CVD diamond space overseas based on prior dealings, and we believe we will have very advantageous terms on bulk supplies for resale in tennis bracelets, earrings, bands, engagement rings, or anything else that requires big stones. This move will help Clikia begin its expansion into other product categories to significantly raise our total addressable market ceiling.”

Management notes that, once the order is received in the US, the Company plans to market and sell CVD diamond products on its online platform, which is under development. The Company has acquired the AmaniJewelers.com domain as well as the associated Instagram handle to market and sell its CVD diamond products.

According to Marketwatch.com, the global lab grown diamond market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 7.4% over coming years, growing into a $27.6 billion market in annual sales by the end of 2023.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

