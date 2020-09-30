 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Applies For Landmark Securities Registration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that it applied for registration from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ (CSA) regulatory sandbox which, if approved, would allow Netcoins to operate the first regulated open-loop crypto asset trading platform in Canada.

The CSA Sandbox is an initiative of the CSA to support fintech businesses seeking to offer innovative products, services and applications in Canada, and allows firms to pioneer innovative ideas while tailoring unique regulatory requirements.

Netcoins has been working with the BCSC and the CSA to identify unique ways to address risks inherent in crypto asset trading platforms and to provide comfort to the regulators, and we expect this will further crypto adoption in Canada.

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “There have been numerous high profile failures of Canadian crypto asset trading platforms in the past 2 years, costing investors hundreds of millions of their hard earned dollars, and shaking consumer confidence. A lack of oversight has created instability in the industry, and we believe this instability is slowing consumer adoption of cryptocurrency. Hence, we at Netcoins see the need for a regulated crypto asset trading platform in Canada that investors and traders can trust. Being owned by a public, audited and transparent company has given Netcoins the unique ability to bring a safe crypto trading solution to life across Canada.”

BIGG’s CEO, Mark Binns, commented, “BIGG believes the future of crypto is a compliant, safe and regulated environment. It is the basis of existence for our company. Pending this regulatory approval, Netcoins will be the first registered open-loop crypto trading platform in Canada. This will be a fundamental change for crypto trading in Canada. As individuals and corporations seek to trade crypto assets, they would have a fully legal and registered platform available to them. We also believe this will have a significant positive impact on Netcoins trading volumes in the coming months, being a unique competitive advantage. We look forward to updating our shareholders further with developments in the coming weeks.” 

Seite 1 von 3
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:33 Uhr
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Bigg Digital Assets: Durchstarten nach Durststrecke
28.09.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with United States Federal Government Agency
17.09.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement of CAD $525,000 and Planned Launch of Bitcoin SV on Netcoins
15.09.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Launches Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) on the BitRank Verified Risk Scoring Service
02.09.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Trading Volume Sets Monthly Record in Excess of CAD $13 Million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
137
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?