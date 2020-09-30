BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Applies For Landmark Securities Registration

The CSA Sandbox is an initiative of the CSA to support fintech businesses seeking to offer innovative products, services and applications in Canada, and allows firms to pioneer innovative ideas while tailoring unique regulatory requirements.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that it applied for registration from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ (CSA) regulatory sandbox which, if approved, would allow Netcoins to operate the first regulated open-loop crypto asset trading platform in Canada.

Netcoins has been working with the BCSC and the CSA to identify unique ways to address risks inherent in crypto asset trading platforms and to provide comfort to the regulators, and we expect this will further crypto adoption in Canada.

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “There have been numerous high profile failures of Canadian crypto asset trading platforms in the past 2 years, costing investors hundreds of millions of their hard earned dollars, and shaking consumer confidence. A lack of oversight has created instability in the industry, and we believe this instability is slowing consumer adoption of cryptocurrency. Hence, we at Netcoins see the need for a regulated crypto asset trading platform in Canada that investors and traders can trust. Being owned by a public, audited and transparent company has given Netcoins the unique ability to bring a safe crypto trading solution to life across Canada.”

BIGG’s CEO, Mark Binns, commented, “BIGG believes the future of crypto is a compliant, safe and regulated environment. It is the basis of existence for our company. Pending this regulatory approval, Netcoins will be the first registered open-loop crypto trading platform in Canada. This will be a fundamental change for crypto trading in Canada. As individuals and corporations seek to trade crypto assets, they would have a fully legal and registered platform available to them. We also believe this will have a significant positive impact on Netcoins trading volumes in the coming months, being a unique competitive advantage. We look forward to updating our shareholders further with developments in the coming weeks.”