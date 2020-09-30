 

Shift Adds Automotive Retail Veteran Mark McCollum as CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

CRO Joins Recently-Appointed CFO as Company Builds Out Auto Retail Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift, a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced the appointment of Mark McCollum as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. McCollum joins recently-appointed Chief Financial Officer Cindy Hanford in building out the company’s automotive pedigree on the executive team.

This management announcement follows Shift’s June 29 announcement of its plans to pursue a business combination with Insurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: INSU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, as well as INSU’s announcement on September 24 that the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-239896) relating to the business combination was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A Special Meeting of INSU’s stockholders is to be held on October 13, 2020 in connection with the business combination.

In this newly created role, McCollum will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives in order to drive accelerated growth, leveraging Shift’s differentiated model and technology platform. McCollum is an industry veteran with extensive automotive retail management and dealership operations experience who will support the technology and innovation effort towards rapid growth.

“Shift has built out a strong management team whose unparalleled technology expertise has provided us an edge in building a differentiated consumer offering. With the addition of Mark, we’re now adding to that mix veteran automotive retail expertise,” said Toby Russell, Shift’s co-founder and co-chief executive. “He possesses a unique understanding of the rapidly evolving auto retail industry along with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and auto-tech experience. It’s a rare combination, and his leadership will be critically valuable as Shift enters the public market and is poised for significant growth.”

McCollum brings over 35 years of deep auto retail experience. He served as market president for AutoNation, the nation’s largest automotive retailer, where he oversaw 22 franchises under 18 rooftops with revenue in excess of $1.5 billion. Most recently as the founder and CEO of Automotive IntelliQence, an enterprise software company focused on automotive retail, he focused on developing software for auto dealers. He has served as general manager at Sonic Automotive and numerous private cap auto retailers. McCollum attended Texas A&M University and Lon Morris College where he studied business finance.

