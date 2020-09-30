 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Direct Scripts to Provide Medication Therapy Management using MedWise to Self-insured Employer Markets

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced a partnership with Direct Scripts, a pharmacy solutions administrator focused on benefits management for self-insured employers.

“We have forged a strategic partnership with Direct Scripts which will enable us to expand our Medication Therapy Management and MedWise medication safety review services to additional self-insured employer groups, leveraging both our clinical call centers and community pharmacy network,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD.

The partnership will save self-insured companies costs on their medical spend and improve their employee’s health and well-being through mitigating adverse drug events. The TRHC medication safety solutions will complement Direct Scripts services that reduce prescription program expenses and lower drug costs.

“Direct Scripts not only offers comprehensive pharmacy benefits to thousands of members nationwide, but we also are poised to provide industry leading analytics, reporting, and now, traditional and enhanced medication therapy management services through our new TRHC relationship. These new services will support self-insured companies and individuals to reduce costs, improve their experience and achieve better outcomes,” said Direct Scripts Chief Pharmacy/Chief Operations Officer, Brian Peltz, MS, RPh, FACHE. “Medication safety reviews leveraging the TRHC clinical call center and community pharmacy network, will be offered as a service Direct Scripts can provide via TRHC as a differentiator in the market.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, pharmacist providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Direct Scripts

Direct Scripts is a Pharmacy Solutions Administrator (PSA) built for a new era in pharmacy benefits management for self-insured employers. Its fully transparent, customer-centric business model enables it to deliver the best solutions, for the best price, resulting in the best patient outcomes. For more information visit https://directscripts.com/full-service-psa/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

