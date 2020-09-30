 

Former SB Tech Chief Richard Carter to Join Leadership of Bragg Gaming

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Oryx CEO Matevž Mazij joins with Carter & Arviv and recommits to Bragg’s future.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that gaming industry veteran and former SB Tech CEO Richard Carter has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") as the Non-executive Chair.

Mr. Carter will advise and provide support to Chief Executive Officer Adam Arviv on developing a global strategy focused on partnerships with best-in-class brands, continued growth of their organic business and consideration of all accretive M&A opportunities. 

“Richard is a recognized authority in the online sport betting industry who was heavily involved in the merger between DraftKings and SB Tech,” noted Adam Arviv, Interim CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “This appointment fits my mission as Interim CEO - to build a championship team that will execute on our plans to expand our current market overseas and to aggressively move into the U.S. market. We continue to be focused on recruiting additional top talent.”

Mr. Carter held the role of CEO of interactive sports betting solutions and services provider SB Tech for the past five years, until the company’s merger with digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings through a three-way deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp in April 2020. The transaction was valued at US $3.3 billion and the combined entity has a current market cap of US $20 billion. SB Tech is the gaming engine behind DraftKings and transformed DraftKings from a daily fantasy site into the digital sports entertainment and gaming company that it is today.

“I’m excited to join Adam’s mission to make Bragg a major player in the gaming space,” Mr. Carter responded. “2020 has been an unbelievably successful year and we are eager to grow the business in the world’s largest gaming market, the U.S. Now is the right time to break into this market, and my priority is to make those connections that will lead to success.”

The current Board Chair of Bragg will now serve on the Board as the Vice-chair and Lead Director.

Oryx Earn-Out Extension
The Company also announces today that it has entered into an amending agreement with K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"). Matevž Mazij will remain a Managing Director of Oryx Gaming International and its subsidiaries. The Amending Agreement provides that, among other things, the first earn-out payment of €10.55 million in cash, which was otherwise due to the Oryx Vendor on September 30, 2020 has been extended to January 31, 2021. The second and final earn-out payment owing to the Oryx Vendor with today’s fair market value of €22M will be converted into common shares of the Company by January 31, 2021, with the price of conversion being set in the range of $.68 - $.71, for 45.5M – 47M shares, subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 4
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
ORYX Gaming Debuts in Denmark with SkillOnNet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
111
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???