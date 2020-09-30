 

Siyata Mobile Announces Closing of its Upsized US$12.6 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering on the NASDAQ

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM) (FRA: WK3D) (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced U.S. initial public offering of 2,100,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of US$6.00 per Unit (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one warrant to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Warrant”). The Shares and Warrants were immediately separable from the Units and were issued separately.   The common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and Warrants were approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “SYTA” and “SYTAW,” respectively, and began trading on September 25, 2020. Siyata received gross proceeds of approximately US$12.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated Offering expenses.

The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of US$6.85 per share.

Psagot Investment House was the lead investor in the Offering. Psagot Investment House is an Israeli investment firm and the country's largest pension fund manager. Controlled by Apax Partners since 2010, the firm manages assets and capital totalling US$40 billion. 

Prior to the Offering, the Common Shares were traded on the OTCQX, operated by the OTC Market Group Inc.. The Common Shares will continue to be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, operated by the TMX Group Limited.

As previously announced, the Company has completed a consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one hundred and forty five (145) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share which was effective at the opening of the market on September 25, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing, growth capital, research and development with the remainder, if any, for working capital.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Siyata has granted the Underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 266,000 Shares and/or Warrants to purchase 266,000 Common Shares, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form F-1 (File No. 333-248254 and File No. 333-249034) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

