DSG Global Subsidiary Imperium Motors Continues to Expand Electric Vehicle Lineup with New Terra-E High Speed Electric Pickup Truck

The company has exclusive distributor agreements for North America for multiple different manufacturers and expects their product offerings to continue to increase.

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), and subsidiary automobile division Imperium Motor Corp., announced that Zhejiang Jonway Group Co., Ltd. (Jonway Group) is adding an all new Electric Pickup Terra-E to the Imperium lineup. This brings the total offering of Electric Vehicles to over twenty different models including utility vehicles, sedans, vans, SUV’s and trucks. Jonway Group was founded in 2005 and is one of the most established manufacturers in the Electric Vehicle industry and have been selected as major player in the Electric Vehicle market by many different publications and market analysts.

Imperium is pleased to announce that one of its partners, Jonway Group, is developing an all new, mid-size Electric Pickup Terra-E truck. “This truck is similar in size to the popular Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado trucks. The Terra-E truck is built on a modern and proven chassis with an excellent E-NCAP 4-star benchmark design. We plan to final assemble the trucks in the United States,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors.

This is Imperium’s second all new high-speed offering that will be available in the North American market (picture attached). The new Jonway Terra-E Truck model will be available with various drivetrain options for domestic and export markets. The Terra-E believes it offers best-in-class off-road capabilities and unrivalled toughness thanks to a strengthened chassis that is purportedly stronger than all its rivals, all with 17-inch tires.

Standard features include a multifunction steering wheel, leather seats, climate control and a 9-inch central infotainment display. Other modern conveniences like a 360º reverse camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, keyless start and heated seats are also standard. The Terra-E has many safety features including an Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and Emergency Brake Assist. A tire pressure monitoring system, four airbags and an electronic parking brake will also be included.