Fate Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and 2:30 p.m. E.T.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com.