Pre-Feasibility Study Update - Alpala Project, Cascabel Concession, Ecuador

OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on the status of the Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) on the Alpala Project at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest1 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 7.6% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.

SolGold planned a fast delivery of a PFS for completion at the end of Q3 2020. The PFS work program has advanced over the last 18 months, however, the COVID restrictions have limited physical access to site. This has resulted in critical geotechnical data not being available as required to meet the study plan and schedule as originally contemplated. SolGold has been working to recover lost time as a result of restrictions and is now in a position to update the market in respect of the schedule to completion.