Collegium Announces Settlement with Teva Resolving Xtampza ER Patent Litigation

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. (Teva) that resolves patent litigation brought in response to Teva’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), seeking approval to market a generic version of Xtampza ER prior to the expiration of Collegium’s applicable patents.



Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, which is subject to review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, Collegium will grant Teva a license to market its generic version of Xtampza ER in the United States beginning on or after September 2, 2033 (subject to U.S. FDA approval, and acceleration under certain circumstances). As a result of the settlement, Teva has agreed to a consent judgment confirming that its proposed generic products infringe Collegium’s asserted patents and that those patents are valid and enforceable with respect to Teva’s proposed generic products. Additional details regarding the settlement are confidential.