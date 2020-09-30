EXL Health Named 'One of the Strongest Performers in the Risk Adjustment & Analytics Space’ in 2020 KLAS Performance Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced that SCIO Health Analytics, an EXL Health company, and innovator in quality, risk adjustment and analytics solutions to payer and provider organizations, has been named a leader in the areas of loyalty, value and support in the 2020 Risk Adjustment & Analytics KLAS Performance Report . EXL Health customers rate SCIO Health Analytics with the highest overall score of 93.0 and “A” rankings for customer experience, making it the top-ranked vendor in feedback evaluations.

In this latest report, KLAS, a research firm that specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors, highlights the ‘top four’ vendors in the space and notes vendors that are beginning to win over existing mindshare.

EXL Health was rated by customers as collaborative, proactive, responsive to requests for new technology and functionality, and willing to share best-practice guidance. The report also reveals that EXL Health is found to provide consistent, proactive support that enables tangible outcomes and contributes to customers’ high satisfaction.

KLAS interviewed thousands of healthcare professionals and uses the responses to rate risk adjustment and analytics (solutions and services supporting population stratification, reporting, and/or analytics for CMS or other risk-based contracts). To enable readers to more quickly understand high-level differences in vendor performance and give better context as to how each product compares to other offerings in the market, KLAS has organized the questions from the standard evaluation into six customer experience pillars—culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

“We were particularly pleased to see reported outcomes of customer loyalty, tied in with our high customer response rate in the research,” says Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head, EXL Health. “We’re dedicated to being customer centric, and this is why we have so many customers of 10+ years or more. The high value ranking is also significant, as it supports financial ROI through shared savings due to more accurate HCC coding. This is pertinent for risk adjustment due to the sensitivity of cost pressures we’re seeing among providers. Volume is down due to many factors including COVID, resulting in a need to cut services, as well as looking to alternative vendors offering more point-based solutions.”