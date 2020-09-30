 

ParcelPal Closes $525,000 USD Financing via Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it issued an unsecured convertible note with a face value of up to US$525,000 to an arm's length investor (the “Note”).  The terms of the Note include the following:

  • The net sum of US$150,000 (the “Consideration”) was advanced to the Company on closing, and $7,500 (the “Initial Original Issue Discount”) was retained by the Noteholder through an original issue discount (the “OID”) for expenses related to the Offering, and the issuance of 150,000 restricted common shares to the noteholder as investment incentive shares;
  • An additional aggregate of $350,000 will be funded by the noteholder to the Company in two subsequent tranches, each in the amount of US$175,000 within thirty (30) and sixty (60) days, respectively, upon request by the Company (subject to customary conditions), or in such amounts and at such date as the parties may alternatively mutually agree, plus the prorated 5% OID to the Company on such amounts, and up to an additional 350,000 investment incentive shares assuming the maximum investment of not less than US$350,000 to the Company;
  • The Note bears interest at a one-time guaranteed rate of 5% on the principal sum of each funded tranche, and has a Maturity Date of six months from the effective date of the funding (the “Maturity Date”);
  • The principal amount of the Notes shall be convertible into common shares of the Company prior to the Maturity Date, at the option of the Noteholder, at a fixed conversion price of US$0.06 / CN$0.08 per share (“Fixed Conversion Price”); and
  • We estimate the net proceeds from this financing, after deducting any fees, expenses and issue discounts payable by us, are intended to be used for costs of becoming a U.S. reporting company, the listing of our securities on the Over-the-Counter market as an additional primary trading platform, as well as the costs associated with our business expansion plans, including the acquisition of additional fleet vehicles, and the entrance into a real property lease agreement for a storage and fulfilment warehouse, and for such other general corporate purposes;
  • The Principal Sum due to Noteholder is prorated based on the Consideration, plus the 5% OID. The Company may prepay any outstanding portion of the Note in cash prior to the Maturity Date;
  • The Company granted a right of first refusal to the noteholder during the term of the Note to invest, at similar or better terms to the Company, in an amount equal to or greater than any future capital or equity or debt financing by the Company; and
  • If the Note is not repaid or fully converted on or before the Maturity Date, then the Noteholder has the option to convert the remaining outstanding Principal Amount under the Note into common shares at the Variable Conversion Price equal to the lower of: (a) US$0.06 per share or (b) 75% of the two lowest volume weighted average prices of the Company’s common shares during the 15 consecutive trading days prior to the date on which Noteholder elects to convert all or part of the Note; provided, however, that any such discount to the Fixed Conversion Price is subject to compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies and rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company are principally traded.

The Company did not pay any finder’s fees or issue any warrants in connection with the Offering.

